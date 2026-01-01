KMUW’s Books You Love: 2026

Calling all book lovers! We want your help in compiling a list of your favorite books published in 2026.

Want to submit a book recommendation? Here are the guidelines:



First, pick a book that was published in 2026. We're interested in any genre - fiction, non-fiction, romance, sci-fi, cookbooks, children’s books…we mean anything . As long as it was published in 2026, we want to hear about why you love it.



. As long as it was published in 2026, we want to hear about why you love it. Next, write a short, 2-4 sentence recommendation. You don't need to sound like an expert critic. Just talk about the book like you're convincing a friend to read it. You'll find the form to submit your recommendation below. Submit as many entries as you like! We’ll publish the list of top 2026 books towards the end of November.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 13.

Submit your review here.

Note, reviews may be edited for style and clarity.