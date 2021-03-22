Top Stories
New data from the federal government show an early COVID-19 death in Kansas could be the first in the country.
Gov. Laura Kelly has directed Kansas state employees to resume working remotely if possible because of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.
The Wichita City Council has adopted a $670 million budget for 2022.
Medical records show Dr. Scott Taggart Roethle has been sanctioned in at least 10 states for prescribing medications via telemedicine to patients with whom he did not have a physician-patient relationship.
The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the state can, for now, enforce a COVID-19-inspired law restricting the power of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and county officials in emergencies.
A federal judge ruled that the nine attorneys had perpetrated a "profound abuse" of the legal system with their Michigan lawsuit.
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband, filmmaker Ben Falcone, are big fans of Ross. But they found it was difficult to land interviews about the celebrity painter — people were scared of being sued.
"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time," the U.S. Embassy said
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Carter Malkasian, historian and former adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, about Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar and his talk with the CIA director.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Marquerita Donald was working as a Navajo translator in hospitals. She eventually contracted COVID-19. Now, after recovery, she's in nursing school.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, about the ongoing effort to evacuate U.S. and NATO allies from Afghanistan.
The subscription site OnlyFans has reversed course. It says it will continue to allow sexually explicit content just days after announcing a ban on such material.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken offers an update on a massive evacuation effort from Afghanistan. Lawmakers and European allies fear many will be left behind if Biden keeps an "arbitrary deadline."
The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand a ruling to continue the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy, which forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks Juan Carlos Pinzon, Colombia's ambassador to the U.S., about his country's agreement to receive 4,000 Afghans while their paperwork to go to America is being processed.
School boards and superintendents are facing backlash over mask and vaccination policies. What were once non-partisan public service jobs have now become more political –- and dangerous.
The Afghan restaurant Lapis in Washington D.C., owned by a family of Afghan immigrants who fled in the 1980s, has been accepting donations to help Afghan refugees who are expected in the area.
We continue with our discussion of contronyms by jumping into some seemingly simple words that turn out to have some complicated meanings. And the summer heat has made us a little loopy, which means we devolve into just a bit of toilet humor (PG-rated, of course), so... be warned!
