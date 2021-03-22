Top Stories
Mche Lee (Unsplash)/Library Of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, [Reproduction Number, E.g., LC-USZ62-12345]
On "The Range" this week, 25 years after 9/11, KMUW's Jonathan Huber talks with a former teacher about how that day unfolded in a Kansas classroom.
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A Democratic congresswoman visiting the Midwest Regional Reception Center, an immigrant detention center in Leavenworth, described the facility as an open construction site.
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Studies show that about one in five adults in Kansas can decipher letters and even read simple words. But they can’t read well enough to understand instruction manuals, healthcare forms or safety warnings.
Local news
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Department of Justice attorney celebrates demise of tuition law on books since 2004.
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Warmer-than-normal-temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are driving what could be the strongest El Niño on record. Here’s how that’s likely to impact weather across the central U.S this year.
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The proposed contract is the result of federal mediation, after the district and union declared an impasse in their negotiations.
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Majority of board rejects recommendation for revocation of state license.
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Reed, a transgender student, spent formative years of her life at one of the four Kansas school districts the Trump administration has threatened over transgender policies.
NPR News
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Many Iranians lost their jobs because of the war and the U.S. blockade. Now some are even losing their backup jobs as sanctions tighten.
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Around the U.S., ceremonies commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terror attacks in New York and at the Pentagon.
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The worst U.S. measles outbreak in decades is growing and flu season is imminent. Experts are fretting about federal health data reliability after the CDC questioned two Pennsylvania measles deaths.
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A Social Network follow-up, the real-life origin story of the movie Rocky, and more movies our critics are looking forward to this fall.
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Diesel prices in the U.S. has hit yet another record, soaring past $6 a gallon on average as Washington's war with Iran disrupts the world's flow of fuel
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Plus: donkeys, maps, art, iPhones and more!
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After 9/11, thousands of rescue and cleanup crews went to work at ground zero. They were exposed to toxic debris and experienced psychological trauma. Today, many say they live in fear of deportation.
Commentary & Podcasts
Nashville's Winston Liv delivers an auspicious debut via Joan Of Snark.
KMUW Music