The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett

“I loved this story of how an unlikely alliance of women formed to right wrongs and support each other during the early 1930's. Loved the setting in the Deep South, as well as the voices of the characters.”

- Recommended by Karen C.

“This was a five-star read for me. The characters feel like good friends halfway through and you’ll be crossing your fingers as the stakes keep rising and you just want everything to work out for them. Every new addition to the cast brings delicious wit and humor, and it’s a story that makes you think about how much society has changed for the better in so many ways. Absolutely adored it from start to finish.”

- Recommended by Emily M.

