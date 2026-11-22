Eradication: A Fable by Jonathan Miles

“The subtitle reads "a fable," but that might be because names are not mentioned, and lessons are learned? Whatever. Fable or not, this one is still messing with my mind. A man accepts a job that's described as a way to save the world. His task: live on an island and save endangered flora and fauna from an invasive goat population. How? Eradicate the goats. This book can be read in one sitting, and be prepared for an ending that will stick with you!”

- Recommended by Beth G.

