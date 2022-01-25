Local Commentary & Podcasts

-
On this episode of Marginalia, author Jonathan Evison explains his thought process behind his latest book, "Small World," which was his attempt at writing the Great American Novel.
-
Fletcher Powell says he's right in the thick of the Sundance Film Festival.
-
Fletcher Powell brings us his thoughts on this year's Sundance films
-
A Wichita doctor is headed to the South Pole … and he’s taking his unicycle. Also, Beth Golay remembers one of the more unforgettable characters she’s met while riding the bus.
-
Some listener emails prompted Kathy and Ross to take a look at the idea that women are the real drivers of innovation in language.
-
Fletcher Powell says the director of a new movie is able to weave a kind of disarming spell.
-
On this episode of Marginalia, author Antoine Wilson describes his novel "Mouth to Mouth" to KMUW's Beth Golay, and shows that sometimes fact is stranger than fiction.
-
The new memoir-slash-cookbook, “Taste: My Life Through Food,” reveals a whole other side of actor Stanley Tucci: his “love of food and all that it encompasses.”
-
From neckties to runways. One man’s journey. Also, a minister talks about what he learned from the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior.
-
As we continue our series looking at mental health issues in the Wichita area, Eric Litwiller of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas says we need to reconsider what it means to be healthy.
-
Fletcher Powell looks at a major filmmaker's adaptation of one of the great works.
-
On this episode of Marginalia, KMUW's Beth Golay visits with author Jean Chen Ho about her new story collection, "Fiona and Jane," which moves in and out of the lives of its title characters.