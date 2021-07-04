The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is an alliance of seven media organizations and three community groups, formed to support and enhance quality local journalism.

In addition to KMUW, media partners include The Active Age, The Community Voice, The Journal (Kansas Leadership Center), KSN-TV, The Sunflower and The Wichita Eagle. Community partners committed to participating in the initiative include AB&C Bilingual Resources, The Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University and Wichita Public Library.