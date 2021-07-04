The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is an alliance of seven media organizations and three community groups, formed to support and enhance quality local journalism.
In addition to KMUW, media partners include The Active Age, The Community Voice, The Journal (Kansas Leadership Center), KSN-TV, The Sunflower and The Wichita Eagle. Community partners committed to participating in the initiative include AB&C Bilingual Resources, The Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State University and Wichita Public Library.
El condado Sedgwick esta ofreciendo la tercera vacuna Pfizer.
As we continue our series looking at mental health in the Wichita area, Eric Litwiller of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas talks about the relationship between mental health issues and homelessness.
As we continue our series on mental health, Eric Litwiller of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas says we need to be aware of our addictive tendencies.
As we continue our series looking at mental health in the Wichita area, Eric Litwiller of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas says sometimes there is strength in numbers.
Many of us throughout south central Kansas have felt increased levels of anger during the pandemic. Anger about politics. About masks. About the economy.…
People living with mental illness are 12 times more likely to be the victim of a crime than the perpetrator. This is as true in Wichita as it is in the…
Luz María De Loera, who defines health as stability and positive feelings such as happiness and self-fulfillment, has been working hard in recent years on…
In the last 12 months, the rate of suicide in the city of Wichita has increased by 70%. And for the first time, the largest part of that increase has been…
The news of her brother’s death wasn’t unexpected. But mid-March 2020 would prove to be an extremely unusual time for Margaret, an African American woman…
In the Wichita metro area, every year an estimated 160,000 people live with an undiagnosed mental health concern. That’s 25% of the population, so unless…