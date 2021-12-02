Night Train
Monday - Thursday at 10pm
Monday through Thursday night, it’s the best in jazz on Night Train, hosted by KMUW’s Chris Heim. From classic artists and recordings to today’s emerging artists and most intriguing new releases — along with specials, in-depth features, jazz concert highlights and more — Night Train will take you to the best of “America’s classical music.”
Host Chris Heim was awarded first place in the DJ Personality Air Check category by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters in 2020 for her work on Night Train.
Listen to recent Night Train shows:
Archive is updated between midnight and 3am after the show airs. Click "next segment" to skip ahead in the show.
Best of 2021
Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2021.
Latest Episodes
1 – Joe Fiedler’s Open Sesame – Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music) 2 – Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid) 3 – Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue) 4 – Bill Charlap -Street of Dreams (Blue Note) 5 – Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound) Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline) Susan Krebs – Daybreak (GreenGig Music) Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri) Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
