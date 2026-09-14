Fridays and Sundays from 10 pm to midnight

Itt’s the best in jazz every week on Night Train, hosted by KMUW’s Chris Heim. From classic artists and recordings to today’s emerging stars and most intriguing new releases — along with specials, in-depth features, and more — Night Train will take you on a journey to the best of “America’s classical music.”

Host Chris Heim was awarded first place in the DJ Personality Air Check category by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters in 2020 for her work on Night Train.