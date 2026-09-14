Night Train
Fridays and Sundays from 10 pm to midnight
Itt’s the best in jazz every week on Night Train, hosted by KMUW’s Chris Heim. From classic artists and recordings to today’s emerging stars and most intriguing new releases — along with specials, in-depth features, and more — Night Train will take you on a journey to the best of “America’s classical music.”
Host Chris Heim was awarded first place in the DJ Personality Air Check category by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters in 2020 for her work on Night Train.
Latest Episodes
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Night Train | September 18 & 20
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Night Train | September 11 & 13
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Night Train Top 40 - August 2026
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Night Train | September 4 & 6, 2026
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Night Train | August 28 & 30, 2026
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Night Train Top 40 – July 2026
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Night Train | August 14 and 16, 2026
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Night Train | August 7 and 9, 2026
Best Music of 2022
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Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2022.