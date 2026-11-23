John of John by Douglas Stuart

“From the author of Shuggie Bain, this novel follows a young adult named Cal, who has recently returned to his home settlement of Falabay, on the remote Isle of Harris in Scotland. Cal, whose formal name is John, struggles to get along with his father, John. And he also struggles as his modern habits conflict with the tradition and deeply religious community he grew up in. Oh... and John the father is also struggling. It's more than 400 pages but the beautiful prose reads fast!”

- Recommended by Beth G.

