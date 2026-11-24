The Practice of Wisdom: Five Quests by David Carrasco, Arthur Kleinman, Stephanie Paulsell and Michael Puett

“The theme of the book is the transformative process of deliberately cultivating wisdom as practical, applied knowledge. With the ancient labyrinth as conceptual model, it is shown how working through the vicissitudes of life, with the various sorts of insight represented in the authors' respective chapters, one can develop the core virtue of care, both giving and receiving, as acts of love and spiritual significance.”

- Recommended by Steven J.

