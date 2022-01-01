Literary Feast is KMUW's monthly book club, featuring selections made by KMUW staff. For January 2022 we're reading Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor.
Please join us virtually via Zoom from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19. Reserve your free spot and we'll email you the Zoom link.
First published in 1938, the 66-page novel by American author Kathrine Kressmann Taylor is, as The Guardian describes it: “the great, forgotten anti-Nazi book everyone must read.” A reissue of the novel this summer will undoubtedly have new readers discovering the tale, which recounts a friendship destroyed at the hands of Nazi Germany.
Literary Feast book selections since its inception in August 2005:
2022
January 19 - Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor
2021
December 15 - The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
November 17 - The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
October 20 - Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
September 15 - China Room by Sunjeev Sahota
August 18 - The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
July 20 - Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
June 16 - Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
May 19 - Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli
April 21 - No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
March 17 - The Bad Muslim Discount: A Novel by Syed M. Masood
February 17 - The Hare by Melanie Finn
January 20 - Circe by Madeline Miller (2020 Big Read Wichita selection)
2020
December 16 - Holidays on Ice by David Sedaris
November 18 - Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
October 21 - Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
September 16 - Via Negativa by Daniel Hornsby
August 19 - The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa
July - Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker
June - The Bear by Andrew Krivak
May - Godshot: A Novel by Chelsea Bieker
April - The Glass Hotel: A Novel by Emily St. John Mandel
March 18 - Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (canceled)
February 19 - American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
January 15 - Mary Toft; or, The Rabbit Queen by Dexter Palmer
2019
December - A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
November - A Single Thread by Tracy Chevalier
October - Lab Girl by Hope Jahren (2019 Big Read Wichita selection)
September - The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
August - Bunny by Mona Awad
July - The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai (paperback)
June - The Red Daughter by John Burnham Schwartz
May - Normal People by Sally Rooney
April - Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
March - Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
February - The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer
January - My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
2018
December - Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
November - Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
October - Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (2018 Big Read Wichita selection)
September - Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
August - The Last Cruise by Kate Christensen
July - A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
June - Warlight by Michael Ondaatje
May - The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer
April - Anatomy of a Miracle by Jonathan Miles
March - I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O'Farrell
February - The Wizard and the Prophet: Two Remarkable Scientists and Their Dueling Visions to Shape Tomorrow’s World by Charles C. Mann
January - The End We Start From by Megan Hunter
2017
December - My Absolute Darling: A Novel by Gabriel Tallent
November - Sing, Unburied, Sing: A Novel by Jesmyn Ward
October - The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang
September - The Heart's Invisible Furies by John Boyne
August - American Eclipse by David Baron
July - Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan
June - The Unsettlers by Mark Sundeen
May - Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
April - The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit by Michael Finkel
March - All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai
February - The Mothers by Brit Bennett
January - Moonglow by Michael Chabon
2016
December - Orphans of the Carnival ?by Carol Birch
November - Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill ?by Candice Millard
October - Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
September - The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church
August - The Mirror Thief by Martin Seay
July - Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? by Frans de Waal
June - The Versions of Us by Laura Barnett
May - Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey
April - On My Own by Diane Rehm
March - The Stargazer's Sister by Carrie Brown
February - The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks
January - The Improbability of Love by Hannah Rothschild
2015
December - Avenue of Mysteries by John Irving
November - Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
October - Out on the Wire: The Storytelling Secrets of the New Masters of Radio by Jessica Abel
September - Don't Let Him Know by Sandip Roy
August - Beyond: Our Future in Space by Chris Impey
July - Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian
June - The Tusk That Did the Damage by Tania James
May - Amnesia by Peter Carey
April - West of Sunset by Steward O'Nan
March - The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
February - The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert
January - The History of Rock-n-Roll in Ten Songs by Griel Marcus
2014
December - Not My Father's Son: A Family Memoir by Alan Cumming
November - We Are Not Ourselves by Matthew Thomas
October - Take This Man by Brando Skyhorse
September - Can't We Talk about Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast
August - My Salinger Year by Joanna Rakoff
July - The Unamericans by Molly Antopol
June - On Such a Full Sea by Chang-Rae Lee
May - Grasshopper Jungle by Andrew Smith
April - Orfeo by Richard Powers
March - The Ogallala Road: A Memoir of Love & Reckoning by Julene Bair
February - The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
January - The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton
2013
December - The Telling Room by Michael Paterniti
November - The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert
October - The Woman Who Lost Her Soul by Bob Shacochis
September - The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown
August - Sisterland by Curtis Sittenfeld
July - The Son by Philipp Meyer
June - Life After Life by Jill McCorkle
May - Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
April - A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki
March - The People of Forever Are Not Afraid by Shani Bojanjiu
February - Short Night of the Shadow Catcher by Timothy Egan
January - John Saturnall's Feast by Lawrence Norfolk
2012
December - Back to Blood by Tom Wolfe
November - The Round House by Louise Erdrich
October - Telegraph Avenue by Michael Chabon
September - The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
August - Over Time: My Life as a Sportswriter by Frank Deford
July - In One Person by John Irving
June -Home by Toni Morrison
May -The Book of Madness and Cures by Regina O'Melveny
April -The Orphan Master's Son by Adam Johnson
March - A Good American by Alex George
February - Midnight Rising by Tony Horwitz
January - Rules of Civility by Amor Towles
2011
December - That Used to Be Us by Thomas Friedman
November - The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides
October- The Art of Fielding by Chad Harbach
September - Turn of Mind by Alice LaPlante
August - The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris by David McCullough
July - State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
June - At Home by Bill Bryson
May - You Know When the Men Are Gone by Siobhan Fallon
April - West of Here by Jonathan Evison
March - Cleopatra by Stacy Schiff
February - Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak
January - An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin
2010
December - Grant Wood by R. Tripp Evans
November - Travels in Siberia by Ian Frazier
October - The Gendarme by Mark T. Mustian
September - Super Sad True Love Story by Gary Shteyngart
August - The Lonely Polygamist by Brady Udall
July - Beatrice & Virgil by Yann Martel
June - The Postmistress by Sarah Blake
May - The Three Weissmanns of Westport by Cathleen Schine
April - Just Kids by Patty Smith
March - Generosity by Richard Powers
February - The Children's Book by A. S. Byatt
January - Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong by Terry Teachout
2009
December - Last Night in Twisted River by John Irving
November - Stitches: A Memoir by David Small
October - Homer & Langley by E. L. Doctorow
September - Exiles in the Garden by Ward Just
August - Brooklyn by Colm Toibin
July - Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead
June - The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR'S Secretary of Labor and His Moral Conscience by Kirstin Downey
May - Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
April - Little Bee by Chris Cleave
March - Land of Marvels by Barry Unsworth
February - The Hemingses of Monticello by Annette Gordon-Reed
January - Amarcord: Marcella Remembers by Marcella Hazan
2008
December - Sweetsmoke by David Fuller
November - The Wrecking Crew by Thomas Frank
October - The Gargoyle by Andrew Davidson
September - The Story of a Marriage by Andrew Sean Greer
August - America America by Ethan Canin
July - The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski
June - A Voyage Long & Strange by Tony Horwitz
May - The Commoner by John Burnham Schwartz
April - People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
March - Charlatan by Pope Brock
February - Bleeding Kansas by Sara Paretsky
January - Last Night at the Lobster by Stewart O'Nan
2007
December - The Pirate's Daughter by Margaret Cezair-Thompson
November - The Maytrees by Annie Dillard
October - The Indian Clerk by David Leavitt
September - Crashing Through by Robert Kurson
August - Whistling in the Dark by Leslie Kagen
July - Animal, Vegetable, Miracle by Barbara Kingsolver
June - The Yiddish Policemen's Union by Michael Chabon
May - Sacred Games by Vickram Chandra
April - The Echo Maker by Richard Powers
March - Against the Day by Thomas Pynchon (part 2)
February - Against the Day by Thomas Pynchon (part 1)
January - The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
2006
December - Thunderstruck by Erik Larson
November - The Once and Future King by T.H. White & The Hero's Trail by T.A. Barron
October - All Aunt Hagar's Children by Edward P. Jones
September - Suite Française by Irene Nemirovsky
August - Mockingbird by Charles J. Shields
July - Red Weather by Pauls Toutonghi
June - Wicked and Son of a Witch by Gregory Maguire
May - Me Talk Pretty One Day and The Book of Liz by David Sedaris
April - Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert
March - The Sea by John Banville
February - On Beauty by Zadie Smith
January - The Great Stink by Clare Clark
2005
December - Fallen by David Maine
November - The City of Falling Angels by John Berendt
October - Leave Me Alone, I'm Reading by Maureen Corrigan
September - Specimen Days by Michael Cunningham
August - Until I Find You by John Irving