KMUW's monthly book club features selections made by KMUW staff. For October, we are reading Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel.

We'll meet at KMUW for a group discussion over dinner from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28. Dinner is provided by Public, guests are invited to bring a beverage to share with the group. Watermark Books & Cafe will be at the feast with copies of the next month's book.

Click here to purchase a ticket. Ticket sales close at 10 am on the Tuesday before the feast.

Participate all month long on our Literary Feast Facebook page.

To subscribe to KMUW's monthly All Things Books e-newsletter, click here.

Literary Feast book selections since its inception in August 2005:

2026

November 18 - Partita by Barbara Kingsolver

October 28 - Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel

September 30 - Sunrise by Téa Obreht

August 26 - Country People by Daniel Mason

July 29 - Contrapposto by Dave Eggers

June 24 - Pulitzer Prize–winner Angel Down by Daniel Kraus

May 27 - Son of Nobody by Yann Martel

April 29 - Eradication by Jonathan Miles

March 25 - Kin by Tayari Jones

February 25 - Vigil by George Saunders

January 28 - The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother) by Rabih Alameddine

2025

December 17 - The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey

November 19 - Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon

October 29 - What We Can Know by Ian McEwan

September 24 - The Hounding by Xenobe Purvis

August 27 - March by Geraldine Brooks. We're celebrating 20 years of Literary Feast by reading a book published in 2005!

July 30 - Endling by Maria Reva

June 25 - Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel

May 28 - Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

April 30 - The Antidote by Karen Russell

March 26 - Mona Acts Out by Mischa Berlinski

February 26 - Rosarita by Anita Desai

January 29 - The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami

2024

December 18 - The Christmas Guest by Peter Swanson + a book swap!

November 20 - Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

October 30 - The Life Impossible by Matt Haig

September 25 - The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck

August 28 - The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

July 31 - Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo

June 26 - Knife by Salman Rushdie

May 29 - Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips - 2024 Pulitzer Winner in Fiction

April 24 - James by Percival Everett

March 27 - Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

February 28 - Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

January 31 - This Other Eden by Paul Harding

2023

December 27 - No selection, book swap

November 29 - Wellness by Nathan Hill

October 25 - The Wager by David Grann

September 27 - Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

August 16 - The Rachel Incident by Caroline O'Donoghue

July 19 - The Night Ship by Jess Kidd

June 21 - Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb

May 17 - The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel

April 19 - Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

March 15 - I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

February 15 - The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley

January 25 - Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson

2022

December 21 - Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

November 16 - How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them by Barbara F. Walter

October 19 - How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz

September 21 - The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid

August 17 - River of the Gods by Candice Millard

July 20 - Trust by Hernan Diaz

June 15 - This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

May 18 - Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez

April 20 - The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

March 16 - The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros

February 16 - Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

January 19 - Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor

2021

December 15 - The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

November 17 - The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki

October 20 - Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

September 15 - China Room by Sunjeev Sahota

August 18 - The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

July 20 - Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

June 16 - Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews

May 19 - Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli

April 21 - No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

March 17 - The Bad Muslim Discount: A Novel by Syed M. Masood

February 17 - The Hare by Melanie Finn

January 20 - Circe by Madeline Miller (2020 Big Read Wichita selection)

2020

December 16 - Holidays on Ice by David Sedaris

November 18 - Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

October 21 - Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell

September 16 - Via Negativa by Daniel Hornsby

August 19 - The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa

July - Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker

June - The Bear by Andrew Krivak

May - Godshot: A Novel by Chelsea Bieker

April - The Glass Hotel: A Novel by Emily St. John Mandel

March 18 - Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (canceled)

February 19 - American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

January 15 - Mary Toft; or, The Rabbit Queen by Dexter Palmer

2019

December - A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

November - A Single Thread by Tracy Chevalier

October - Lab Girl by Hope Jahren (2019 Big Read Wichita selection)

September - The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

August - Bunny by Mona Awad

July - The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai (paperback)

June - The Red Daughter by John Burnham Schwartz

May - Normal People by Sally Rooney

April - Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

March - Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

February - The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer

January - My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

2018

December - Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

November - Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

October - Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (2018 Big Read Wichita selection)

September - Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

August - The Last Cruise by Kate Christensen

July - A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza

June - Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

May - The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer

April - Anatomy of a Miracle by Jonathan Miles

March - I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O'Farrell

February - The Wizard and the Prophet: Two Remarkable Scientists and Their Dueling Visions to Shape Tomorrow’s World by Charles C. Mann

January - The End We Start From by Megan Hunter

2017

December - My Absolute Darling: A Novel by Gabriel Tallent

November - Sing, Unburied, Sing: A Novel by Jesmyn Ward

October - The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang

September - The Heart's Invisible Furies by John Boyne

August - American Eclipse by David Baron

July - Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan

June - The Unsettlers by Mark Sundeen

May - Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

April - The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit by Michael Finkel

March - All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai

February - The Mothers by Brit Bennett

January - Moonglow by Michael Chabon

2016

December - Orphans of the Carnival ?by Carol Birch

November - Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill ?by Candice Millard

October - Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

September - The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church

August - The Mirror Thief by Martin Seay

July - Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? by Frans de Waal

June - The Versions of Us by Laura Barnett

May - Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey

April - On My Own by Diane Rehm

March - The Stargazer's Sister by Carrie Brown

February - The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks

January - The Improbability of Love by Hannah Rothschild

2015

December - Avenue of Mysteries by John Irving

November - Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff

October - Out on the Wire: The Storytelling Secrets of the New Masters of Radio by Jessica Abel

September - Don't Let Him Know by Sandip Roy

August - Beyond: Our Future in Space by Chris Impey

July - Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian

June - The Tusk That Did the Damage by Tania James

May - Amnesia by Peter Carey

April - West of Sunset by Steward O'Nan

March - The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

February - The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert

January - The History of Rock-n-Roll in Ten Songs by Griel Marcus

2014

December - Not My Father's Son: A Family Memoir by Alan Cumming

November - We Are Not Ourselves by Matthew Thomas

October - Take This Man by Brando Skyhorse

September - Can't We Talk about Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast

August - My Salinger Year by Joanna Rakoff

July - The Unamericans by Molly Antopol

June - On Such a Full Sea by Chang-Rae Lee

May - Grasshopper Jungle by Andrew Smith

April - Orfeo by Richard Powers

March - The Ogallala Road: A Memoir of Love & Reckoning by Julene Bair

February - The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

January - The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton

2013

December - The Telling Room by Michael Paterniti

November - The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert

October - The Woman Who Lost Her Soul by Bob Shacochis

September - The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown

August - Sisterland by Curtis Sittenfeld

July - The Son by Philipp Meyer

June - Life After Life by Jill McCorkle

May - Life After Life by Kate Atkinson

April - A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki

March - The People of Forever Are Not Afraid by Shani Bojanjiu

February - Short Night of the Shadow Catcher by Timothy Egan

January - John Saturnall's Feast by Lawrence Norfolk

2012

December - Back to Blood by Tom Wolfe

November - The Round House by Louise Erdrich

October - Telegraph Avenue by Michael Chabon

September - The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

August - Over Time: My Life as a Sportswriter by Frank Deford

July - In One Person by John Irving

June -Home by Toni Morrison

May -The Book of Madness and Cures by Regina O'Melveny

April -The Orphan Master's Son by Adam Johnson

March - A Good American by Alex George

February - Midnight Rising by Tony Horwitz

January - Rules of Civility by Amor Towles

2011

December - That Used to Be Us by Thomas Friedman

November - The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides

October- The Art of Fielding by Chad Harbach

September - Turn of Mind by Alice LaPlante

August - The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris by David McCullough

July - State of Wonder by Ann Patchett

June - At Home by Bill Bryson

May - You Know When the Men Are Gone by Siobhan Fallon

April - West of Here by Jonathan Evison

March - Cleopatra by Stacy Schiff

February - Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak

January - An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin

2010

December - Grant Wood by R. Tripp Evans

November - Travels in Siberia by Ian Frazier

October - The Gendarme by Mark T. Mustian

September - Super Sad True Love Story by Gary Shteyngart

August - The Lonely Polygamist by Brady Udall

July - Beatrice & Virgil by Yann Martel

June - The Postmistress by Sarah Blake

May - The Three Weissmanns of Westport by Cathleen Schine

April - Just Kids by Patty Smith

March - Generosity by Richard Powers

February - The Children's Book by A. S. Byatt

January - Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong by Terry Teachout

2009

December - Last Night in Twisted River by John Irving

November - Stitches: A Memoir by David Small

October - Homer & Langley by E. L. Doctorow

September - Exiles in the Garden by Ward Just

August - Brooklyn by Colm Toibin

July - Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead

June - The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR'S Secretary of Labor and His Moral Conscience by Kirstin Downey

May - Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese

April - Little Bee by Chris Cleave

March - Land of Marvels by Barry Unsworth

February - The Hemingses of Monticello by Annette Gordon-Reed

January - Amarcord: Marcella Remembers by Marcella Hazan

2008

December - Sweetsmoke by David Fuller

November - The Wrecking Crew by Thomas Frank

October - The Gargoyle by Andrew Davidson

September - The Story of a Marriage by Andrew Sean Greer

August - America America by Ethan Canin

July - The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski

June - A Voyage Long & Strange by Tony Horwitz

May - The Commoner by John Burnham Schwartz

April - People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks

March - Charlatan by Pope Brock

February - Bleeding Kansas by Sara Paretsky

January - Last Night at the Lobster by Stewart O'Nan

2007

December - The Pirate's Daughter by Margaret Cezair-Thompson

November - The Maytrees by Annie Dillard

October - The Indian Clerk by David Leavitt

September - Crashing Through by Robert Kurson

August - Whistling in the Dark by Leslie Kagen

July - Animal, Vegetable, Miracle by Barbara Kingsolver

June - The Yiddish Policemen's Union by Michael Chabon

May - Sacred Games by Vickram Chandra

April - The Echo Maker by Richard Powers

March - Against the Day by Thomas Pynchon (part 2)

February - Against the Day by Thomas Pynchon (part 1)

January - The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai

2006

December - Thunderstruck by Erik Larson

November - The Once and Future King by T.H. White & The Hero's Trail by T.A. Barron

October - All Aunt Hagar's Children by Edward P. Jones

September - Suite Française by Irene Nemirovsky

August - Mockingbird by Charles J. Shields

July - Red Weather by Pauls Toutonghi

June - Wicked and Son of a Witch by Gregory Maguire

May - Me Talk Pretty One Day and The Book of Liz by David Sedaris

April - Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

March - The Sea by John Banville

February - On Beauty by Zadie Smith

January - The Great Stink by Clare Clark

2005

December - Fallen by David Maine

November - The City of Falling Angels by John Berendt

October - Leave Me Alone, I'm Reading by Maureen Corrigan

September - Specimen Days by Michael Cunningham

August - Until I Find You by John Irving