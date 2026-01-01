KMUW's monthly book club features selections made by KMUW staff. For October, we are reading Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel.
We'll meet at KMUW for a group discussion over dinner from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28. Dinner is provided by Public, guests are invited to bring a beverage to share with the group. Watermark Books & Cafe will be at the feast with copies of the next month's book.
Click here to purchase a ticket. Ticket sales close at 10 am on the Tuesday before the feast.
Participate all month long on our Literary Feast Facebook page.
To subscribe to KMUW's monthly All Things Books e-newsletter, click here.
Literary Feast book selections since its inception in August 2005:
2026
November 18 - Partita by Barbara Kingsolver
October 28 - Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel
September 30 - Sunrise by Téa Obreht
August 26 - Country People by Daniel Mason
July 29 - Contrapposto by Dave Eggers
June 24 - Pulitzer Prize–winner Angel Down by Daniel Kraus
May 27 - Son of Nobody by Yann Martel
April 29 - Eradication by Jonathan Miles
March 25 - Kin by Tayari Jones
February 25 - Vigil by George Saunders
January 28 - The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother) by Rabih Alameddine
2025
December 17 - The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey
November 19 - Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon
October 29 - What We Can Know by Ian McEwan
September 24 - The Hounding by Xenobe Purvis
August 27 - March by Geraldine Brooks. We're celebrating 20 years of Literary Feast by reading a book published in 2005!
July 30 - Endling by Maria Reva
June 25 - Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
May 28 - Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
April 30 - The Antidote by Karen Russell
March 26 - Mona Acts Out by Mischa Berlinski
February 26 - Rosarita by Anita Desai
January 29 - The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami
2024
December 18 - The Christmas Guest by Peter Swanson + a book swap!
November 20 - Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
October 30 - The Life Impossible by Matt Haig
September 25 - The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck
August 28 - The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
July 31 - Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
June 26 - Knife by Salman Rushdie
May 29 - Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips - 2024 Pulitzer Winner in Fiction
April 24 - James by Percival Everett
March 27 - Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
February 28 - Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
January 31 - This Other Eden by Paul Harding
2023
December 27 - No selection, book swap
November 29 - Wellness by Nathan Hill
October 25 - The Wager by David Grann
September 27 - Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
August 16 - The Rachel Incident by Caroline O'Donoghue
July 19 - The Night Ship by Jess Kidd
June 21 - Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
May 17 - The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel
April 19 - Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
March 15 - I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
February 15 - The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
January 25 - Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
2022
December 21 - Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
November 16 - How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them by Barbara F. Walter
October 19 - How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water by Angie Cruz
September 21 - The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid
August 17 - River of the Gods by Candice Millard
July 20 - Trust by Hernan Diaz
June 15 - This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
May 18 - Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
April 20 - The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka
March 16 - The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros
February 16 - Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
January 19 - Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor
2021
December 15 - The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles
November 17 - The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
October 20 - Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
September 15 - China Room by Sunjeev Sahota
August 18 - The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
July 20 - Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
June 16 - Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
May 19 - Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli
April 21 - No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
March 17 - The Bad Muslim Discount: A Novel by Syed M. Masood
February 17 - The Hare by Melanie Finn
January 20 - Circe by Madeline Miller (2020 Big Read Wichita selection)
2020
December 16 - Holidays on Ice by David Sedaris
November 18 - Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
October 21 - Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
September 16 - Via Negativa by Daniel Hornsby
August 19 - The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa
July - Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker
June - The Bear by Andrew Krivak
May - Godshot: A Novel by Chelsea Bieker
April - The Glass Hotel: A Novel by Emily St. John Mandel
March 18 - Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (canceled)
February 19 - American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
January 15 - Mary Toft; or, The Rabbit Queen by Dexter Palmer
2019
December - A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
November - A Single Thread by Tracy Chevalier
October - Lab Girl by Hope Jahren (2019 Big Read Wichita selection)
September - The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
August - Bunny by Mona Awad
July - The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai (paperback)
June - The Red Daughter by John Burnham Schwartz
May - Normal People by Sally Rooney
April - Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli
March - Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
February - The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer
January - My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
2018
December - Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
November - Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
October - Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (2018 Big Read Wichita selection)
September - Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
August - The Last Cruise by Kate Christensen
July - A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
June - Warlight by Michael Ondaatje
May - The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer
April - Anatomy of a Miracle by Jonathan Miles
March - I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O'Farrell
February - The Wizard and the Prophet: Two Remarkable Scientists and Their Dueling Visions to Shape Tomorrow’s World by Charles C. Mann
January - The End We Start From by Megan Hunter
2017
December - My Absolute Darling: A Novel by Gabriel Tallent
November - Sing, Unburied, Sing: A Novel by Jesmyn Ward
October - The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang
September - The Heart's Invisible Furies by John Boyne
August - American Eclipse by David Baron
July - Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan
June - The Unsettlers by Mark Sundeen
May - Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
April - The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit by Michael Finkel
March - All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai
February - The Mothers by Brit Bennett
January - Moonglow by Michael Chabon
2016
December - Orphans of the Carnival ?by Carol Birch
November - Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape, and the Making of Winston Churchill ?by Candice Millard
October - Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
September - The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church
August - The Mirror Thief by Martin Seay
July - Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? by Frans de Waal
June - The Versions of Us by Laura Barnett
May - Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey
April - On My Own by Diane Rehm
March - The Stargazer's Sister by Carrie Brown
February - The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks
January - The Improbability of Love by Hannah Rothschild
2015
December - Avenue of Mysteries by John Irving
November - Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
October - Out on the Wire: The Storytelling Secrets of the New Masters of Radio by Jessica Abel
September - Don't Let Him Know by Sandip Roy
August - Beyond: Our Future in Space by Chris Impey
July - Orhan's Inheritance by Aline Ohanesian
June - The Tusk That Did the Damage by Tania James
May - Amnesia by Peter Carey
April - West of Sunset by Steward O'Nan
March - The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
February - The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert
January - The History of Rock-n-Roll in Ten Songs by Griel Marcus
2014
December - Not My Father's Son: A Family Memoir by Alan Cumming
November - We Are Not Ourselves by Matthew Thomas
October - Take This Man by Brando Skyhorse
September - Can't We Talk about Something More Pleasant? by Roz Chast
August - My Salinger Year by Joanna Rakoff
July - The Unamericans by Molly Antopol
June - On Such a Full Sea by Chang-Rae Lee
May - Grasshopper Jungle by Andrew Smith
April - Orfeo by Richard Powers
March - The Ogallala Road: A Memoir of Love & Reckoning by Julene Bair
February - The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
January - The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton
2013
December - The Telling Room by Michael Paterniti
November - The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert
October - The Woman Who Lost Her Soul by Bob Shacochis
September - The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown
August - Sisterland by Curtis Sittenfeld
July - The Son by Philipp Meyer
June - Life After Life by Jill McCorkle
May - Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
April - A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki
March - The People of Forever Are Not Afraid by Shani Bojanjiu
February - Short Night of the Shadow Catcher by Timothy Egan
January - John Saturnall's Feast by Lawrence Norfolk
2012
December - Back to Blood by Tom Wolfe
November - The Round House by Louise Erdrich
October - Telegraph Avenue by Michael Chabon
September - The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
August - Over Time: My Life as a Sportswriter by Frank Deford
July - In One Person by John Irving
June -Home by Toni Morrison
May -The Book of Madness and Cures by Regina O'Melveny
April -The Orphan Master's Son by Adam Johnson
March - A Good American by Alex George
February - Midnight Rising by Tony Horwitz
January - Rules of Civility by Amor Towles
2011
December - That Used to Be Us by Thomas Friedman
November - The Marriage Plot by Jeffrey Eugenides
October- The Art of Fielding by Chad Harbach
September - Turn of Mind by Alice LaPlante
August - The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris by David McCullough
July - State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
June - At Home by Bill Bryson
May - You Know When the Men Are Gone by Siobhan Fallon
April - West of Here by Jonathan Evison
March - Cleopatra by Stacy Schiff
February - Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak
January - An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin
2010
December - Grant Wood by R. Tripp Evans
November - Travels in Siberia by Ian Frazier
October - The Gendarme by Mark T. Mustian
September - Super Sad True Love Story by Gary Shteyngart
August - The Lonely Polygamist by Brady Udall
July - Beatrice & Virgil by Yann Martel
June - The Postmistress by Sarah Blake
May - The Three Weissmanns of Westport by Cathleen Schine
April - Just Kids by Patty Smith
March - Generosity by Richard Powers
February - The Children's Book by A. S. Byatt
January - Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong by Terry Teachout
2009
December - Last Night in Twisted River by John Irving
November - Stitches: A Memoir by David Small
October - Homer & Langley by E. L. Doctorow
September - Exiles in the Garden by Ward Just
August - Brooklyn by Colm Toibin
July - Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead
June - The Woman Behind the New Deal: The Life of Frances Perkins, FDR'S Secretary of Labor and His Moral Conscience by Kirstin Downey
May - Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
April - Little Bee by Chris Cleave
March - Land of Marvels by Barry Unsworth
February - The Hemingses of Monticello by Annette Gordon-Reed
January - Amarcord: Marcella Remembers by Marcella Hazan
2008
December - Sweetsmoke by David Fuller
November - The Wrecking Crew by Thomas Frank
October - The Gargoyle by Andrew Davidson
September - The Story of a Marriage by Andrew Sean Greer
August - America America by Ethan Canin
July - The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski
June - A Voyage Long & Strange by Tony Horwitz
May - The Commoner by John Burnham Schwartz
April - People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
March - Charlatan by Pope Brock
February - Bleeding Kansas by Sara Paretsky
January - Last Night at the Lobster by Stewart O'Nan
2007
December - The Pirate's Daughter by Margaret Cezair-Thompson
November - The Maytrees by Annie Dillard
October - The Indian Clerk by David Leavitt
September - Crashing Through by Robert Kurson
August - Whistling in the Dark by Leslie Kagen
July - Animal, Vegetable, Miracle by Barbara Kingsolver
June - The Yiddish Policemen's Union by Michael Chabon
May - Sacred Games by Vickram Chandra
April - The Echo Maker by Richard Powers
March - Against the Day by Thomas Pynchon (part 2)
February - Against the Day by Thomas Pynchon (part 1)
January - The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
2006
December - Thunderstruck by Erik Larson
November - The Once and Future King by T.H. White & The Hero's Trail by T.A. Barron
October - All Aunt Hagar's Children by Edward P. Jones
September - Suite Française by Irene Nemirovsky
August - Mockingbird by Charles J. Shields
July - Red Weather by Pauls Toutonghi
June - Wicked and Son of a Witch by Gregory Maguire
May - Me Talk Pretty One Day and The Book of Liz by David Sedaris
April - Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert
March - The Sea by John Banville
February - On Beauty by Zadie Smith
January - The Great Stink by Clare Clark
2005
December - Fallen by David Maine
November - The City of Falling Angels by John Berendt
October - Leave Me Alone, I'm Reading by Maureen Corrigan
September - Specimen Days by Michael Cunningham
August - Until I Find You by John Irving