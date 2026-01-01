'Why Should I Read This?' Lecture Series
Throughout 2026, the five professors from the Why Should I Read This? series will be at KMUW to give you a deep dive into some of their favorite works.
Each lecture begins at 7 pm and will be held in the KMUW lobby.
- March 4 - Dr. Katie Lanning will present Gulliver's Travels. A lecture guide will be posted in this location soon.
- April - Kerry Jones
- June - Dr. Rebeccah Bechtold
- September - Dr. Adam Scheffler
- November - Dr. Fran Connor
A reservation is not required, but if you would like to let us know you are coming so we have enough chairs and such, complete this form.