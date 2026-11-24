The Faith of Beasts by James S.A. Corey

“The Faith of Beasts, the sequel to The Mercy of Gods (2024), is a fantastic addition to the series. It explores themes of human survival under forced captivity, the power of science and ingenuity in overcoming impossible situations and the complexities of human social hierarchies. Few authors can build a universe as rich and expansive as James S.A. Corey, and their storytelling continues to be consistently mind-blowing.”

- Recommended by Tristan F.

