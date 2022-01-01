KMUW is seeking applicants for the News Lab Internship and Community Engagement and Donor Services Internship. KMUW is also seeking applicants for the 2022 Korva Coleman Diversity in Journalism Internship.

KMUW is a service of Wichita State University, which does not discriminate in its employment practices, educational programs or activities on the basis of age, ancestry, color, disability, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, national origin, political affiliation, pregnancy, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or status as a veteran.

Credit Nadya Faulx / KMUW / KMUW Summer 2019 News Lab intern Kevin Benavides

KMUW News Lab

KMUW, Wichita’s National Public Radio station, is looking for talented student interns from Wichita State University’s Elliott School of Communication for its KMUW News Lab program this spring. Interns will work 15 hours a week during the semester, roughly Jan. 12 through May 14. The pay is $10 an hour. The intern will learn how to report and write for broadcast and digital platforms. The intern also will spend time shadowing KMUW reporters and will receive training to help develop his or her on-air voice. The intern also will have a formal exit interview with the news director, who will identify the intern’s strengths and weaknesses and areas to work on during the upcoming academic semester.

For further questions contact Tom Shine, Director of News and Public Affairs, at shine@kmuw.org or (316) 978-7324.

Community Engagement and Donor Services Internship

KMUW, Wichita's National Public Radio station, is seeking a talented student intern from Wichita State University's Elliott School of Communication to work in community engagement and development. The intern will assist with donor services as well as engagement events and programming. The intern will work 15 hours a week during the semester, beginning roughly January 3. The pay is $10 an hour. This internship will consist of both remote and in-person work. Students at a junior or senior academic standing are preferred.

The best candidates will have:



Customer service skills with utmost attention to detail.

Experience with Microsoft Word and Excel.

Enjoyment of event planning and/or interaction with new people.

Respect for diverse perspectives, experiences and narratives.

An ability and desire to engage with diverse communities.

General understanding of nonprofit funding.

A willingness to jump into conversation and present new ideas.

Enthusiasm to learn about donor relations and tracking systems.

Applications should include a cover letter, resume and schedule of availability for the spring 2022 semester.

Send applications to:

Haley Crowson, Community Engagement Coordinator

hcrowson@kmuw.org

For additional questions, please contact Haley Crowson at hcrowson@kmuw.org or (316) 978-7829.

About KMUW, Wichita's NPR Station

KMUW reporter Brian Grimmett

The KMUW staff is a group of dedicated people who are committed to excellent content. KMUW is the area's leading provider of NPR and other national and international programming. We create award-winning news and music and distribute it through multiple platforms. KMUW is connected to the community through events and projects that encourage conversation about important issues. The KMUW staff is creative and innovative, and we love what we do.

Award-Winning

Credit Kansas Association of Broadcasters / KMUW's Carla Eckels accepts first place at the 2019 KAB Awards for her special program entitled 'Hope For The Future': The Dockum Sit-In, Sixty Years On

KMUW's news and music staff have won numerous regional and national awards. In 2020, KMUW was named the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Large Market Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row. Our reporters provide stories nationally to NPR, regionally to Harvest Public Media, and state-wide via the Kansas News Service. We remain committed to excellence and to the mission of providing programming that matters.

Community-Minded

KMUW digital news editor/reporter Nadya Faulx teaches a group of local Girl Scouts about radio production.

KMUW's Community Engagement department hosts many events each year, including:

KMUW also serves as media sponsor for many events presented by nonprofit organizations in our community. The KMUW Street Team, comprised of KMUW volunteers, represents the station at local races.

Dynamic

Credit Jordan Kirtley / KMUW / KMUW staff and volunteers walk the streets of downtown Wichita as part of the city's annual Riverfest Sundown Parade.

The city of Wichita has more to offer than you can imagine. Enjoy art galleries and concerts year round, 17 festivals and 22 attractions. Wichita State University, home of champion Shocker athletics, has added new buildings and services including the Innovation Campus.

Innovative arts and cultural institutions abound, such as the nationally recognized Music Theatre Wichita, the internationally recognized Tallgrass Film Festival, the Wichita Riverfest, and 40 museums and galleries within the city limits. The median price for an existing single family home is only $135,130 and the average commute time is under 19 minutes.

Equal Employment Opportunity

In November 2002, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules and policies to a) establish Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) programs; b) provide vacancy notices to recruitment sources, and; c) undertake additional outreach measures as a part of filling job vacancies. These new rules became effective March 10, 2003.

To document its EEO efforts, KMUW is required to place an annual EEO report in the station’s local public file and post the report to the station’s website, on the station’s broadcast license renewal filing anniversary date, February 1.

2021 KMUW EEO Report

If your organization desires notice of full-time vacancies at KMUW, please include your organization's name, contact person, street address and e-mail address in an e-mail to info@kmuw.org or mail your request to:

KMUW

121 N. Mead, Ste. 200

Wichita, Kansas 67202

Notice of Nondiscrimination

KMUW is a service of Wichita State University, which does not discriminate in its employment practices, educational programs or activities on the basis of age, ancestry, color, disability, gender, gender expression, gender identity, genetic information, marital status, national origin, political affiliation, pregnancy, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or status as a veteran.

The following person has been designated to handle inquiries regarding nondiscrimination policies:

Director - Office of Equal Employment Opportunity

Wichita State University

1845 Fairmount

Wichita, KS 67260-0205

(316) 978-6791

Offers of employment are contingent upon completion of a satisfactory criminal background check as required by Board of Regents policy.