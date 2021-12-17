We’ve kept the concept the same, even after a decade, because why mess with perfection? Just read 12 books from these 12 categories over the next 12 months.
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Beth Golay visits with author August Lamm about her book, "You Don't Need a Smartphone."
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Beth Golay visits with author Mary Beth Keane about her new novel, "Whale Harbor."
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Beth Golay visits with author Julie Orringer about her new novel, "Luna, Phoenix, Queen".
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If you overlook the book's horribly hedge-fund-sounding subtitle — Do 50% More with 50% Less — the new self-help playbook from the founders of Axios really does offer some useful advice.
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Beth Golay visits with author Elizabeth Castellano on her new novel, "Proof of Progress." And she also reviews "After Midnight: Thirteen Tales for the Dark Hours" by Daphne du Maurier.
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On this episode, Beth Golay visits with Pulitzer Prize–winning author, Hernan Diaz, about his new novel "Ply."
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Hildur Knutsdottir's new novel opens with a killer opening line: “I have thought long and hard about how I would dispose of a dead body.”
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On this episode of Marginalia, Beth Golay visits with John Green about his new novel, "Hollywood, Ending." Plus Margaret Leonard, owner of Dotters Books in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, joins us with some book recommendations.
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On this episode of Marginalia, Beth Golay speaks with Emily St. John Mandel about her new novel "Exit Party," Suzanne Perez reviews "Brawler" by Lauren Groff, and we have a preview of our interview with John Green about his new novel "Hollywood, Ending."
Books We Love (formerly known as NPR's Book Concierge) is back with a new name and new books handpicked just for you by NPR staff and trusted critics.