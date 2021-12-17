-
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez says that a new collection of essays by one of her favorite writers does not disappoint.
Max Greenfield is taking on a new role... as an author. The actor recently published an illustrated book for kids, titled “I Don’t Want to Read This Book.” KMUW’s Beth Golay recently spoke with Greenfield about his book, which, for the record, she did want to read. Here’s their conversation on this week's Marginalia.
In today's book review, Suzanne Perez looks at a new short story collection that delves into issues of race and racism.
Kris Stephens, general manager of Watermark Books & Cafe in Wichita, Kansas, joins us to talk about book-buying and gifting during the upcoming holiday season. She brings a few of her favorite titles. And she gives us the whatnot on supply chain issues.
Author Ken Follett has a new international thriller out. "Never" explores the ever-threatening possibility of nuclear war. KMUW's Beth Golay visited with Follett last week about the book. Here's their conversation.
In this special Veterans Day episode of Marginalia, KMUW's Beth Golay visits with National Book Award winner Phil Klay about his work with the 'American Veteran' podcast.
Nathaniel Ian Miller's 'Stockholm Sven' is 1% real, 99% fiction, and 100% entertaining.
Book reviewer Suzanne Perez looks at a new middle-grade novel from the author of "Wonder."
For this week's Marginalia, Beth Golay got some help from KMUW's resident Marvel expert, Hugo Phan. The two of them spoke with author Douglas Wolk about his book, "All the Marvels," for which Wolk read *all* of the Marvel superhero comics—more than 27,000 of them.
Beth Golay speaks with Amy Koppelman about "A Mouthful of Air." First published 17 years ago, the book was re-released in anticipation of the movie, which was written and directed by Koppelman.