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Books

Books

Suzanne Perez created the #ReadICT Challenge a decade ago in hopes of inspiring Wichita-area readers to explore new books, authors and genres.
Ten years of #ReadICT: Here are the categories for Wichita’s 2026 reading challenge
We’ve kept the concept the same, even after a decade, because why mess with perfection? Just read 12 books from these 12 categories over the next 12 months.
Here are the Books We Love: 350+ great 2024 reads recommended by NPR
Books We Love (formerly known as NPR's Book Concierge) is back with a new name and new books handpicked just for you by NPR staff and trusted critics.