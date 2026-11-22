Country People by Daniel Mason

“Miles, the main character, is just so likable. A good father, husband, neighbor and dreamer. Laugh out-loud at times and I didn't want it to end. I loved Mason’s book North Woods as well.”

- Recommended by Connie C.

“Mason’s previous novel, “North Woods,” was a genre-defying literary epic that spanned four centuries through interconnected vignettes. “Country People” has a similar episodic feel, but this time we experience just a year with the Krzelewski-Petrosian family as all four members — along with their truffle-hunting dog, Giuseppe — navigate the delights and disappointments of their new home in Vermont.”

- Recommended by Suzanne P.

