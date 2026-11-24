The Disappearers by Marlon James

“This book is as troubling and heartbreaking a novel as any I have read. James details the terrible anti-gay furor in Jamaica in the 90's as a play rehearsal by gay men results in a night of terror and death. The result reverberates through time and space.”

- Recommended by Nancy L.

“In the1980s, gay Jamaican men navigated life by imitating the societal mores of straight men. When a group of gay men experience a horrific attack, each moves forward differently. Marlon James shows us the unsparing violence towards these men and still allows them a voice that is humorous, profane and enlightens us. I felt I got a true sense of his anguish at the hatred towards gay people for just living a life.”

- Recommended by Kay M.

