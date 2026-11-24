Simplify: Do 50% More with 50% Less by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz

“This book recognizes the uber-busyness of modern life and offers strategies to help readers drill down and make a difference, one challenge at a time. Rather than deciding whether to delegate a task, for instance, you need to ask: Why am I doing this at all? By confronting the wasteful things we do every day, you can make room for the meaningful stuff.”

- Recommended by Suzanne P.

