The Last Bargain by Valentina Santamaria

“A haunting gothic epic that spans from the blistering hot Mexican desert to the brutal real-life rebellion of a small town. It's a love story, not between a couple, but for the people.”

- Recommended by Tregg T.

“A haunted cowboy travels the desert exchanging miracles for blood. Unique, dark, visceral and it left me thinking about it long after I was done.”

- Recommended by Elizabeth T.

“From the first chapter to the last I was captivated by the compelling storytelling. Santamaria’s characters are richly developed and her writing style is vividly descriptive.”

- Recommended by Amy M.

“The Last Bargain stands out for its dark, atmospheric storytelling and the way it brings Mexican folklore to life while exploring sacrifice, freedom, and rebellion. The narration is powerful and captivating, drawing readers deeply into the story.”

- Recommended by Liliana E.

“Vampire cowboys that protect mankind from himself! Need I say more?”

- Recommended by Bart C.

