Local News
A beloved local voice explains his absence from the spotlight.
The reluctance to climb on a roof is good news for the growing number of businesses installing Christmas lights.
Local band Kill Vargas spent a decade building a name for itself but a break from the road in 2020 gave the band time to reflect on its past and future. The group changed its name to Social Cinema, added two new members, and has released a new single. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently caught up with Social Cinema's Austin Engler as well as brothers Logan and Griffin Bush.
A vaccinated person in Franklin County is the first confirmed Kansas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
Wednesday's high winds kindled fires and left crews across the state struggling to manage blazes that scorched the plains and burned down homes.
NPR News
Scientists are projecting the surge to peak in January. Just how massive it could be depends on how quickly Americans get boosted and change behavior to slow the spread.
Piñatas are a common element in parties across different countries and especially in Mexico around Christmas time. The story of their origin combines cultures, traditions and religions.
Scientists may have learned why opioids depress breathing while relieving pain. The finding could lead to pain drugs that don't cause respiratory failure, the usual cause of death in opioid overdoses.
The Major League Baseball lockout continues, with players and owners still at odds. A 100-year-old court case gave the MLB an 'antitrust exemption' and set the stage for the labor unrest we see today.
The white ex-Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop testified at her manslaughter trial. Kimberly Potter said she mistakenly used her gun, not her Taser.