Looking for more ways to get involved with KMUW? Get started by filling out a volunteer application and we will contact you with more information and opportunities as they arise.

Pledge Drive: New and experienced volunteers are needed to answer phones and assist callers with making pledges. You choose the shifts that work for your schedule, and we'll keep you fed while you're here!

Media Sponsorship: Take a cart packed with KMUW swag to station-sponsored concerts and events. In the hour before the show, chat with passersby about the station, then attend the show or event courtesy of KMUW.

Special Projects: We always have a special project popping up that we could use extra help with, from planning events to assembling mail or filling-in at KMUW's front desk. Let us know your skills and interests and we'll find something that works for you.

Street Team: Want to run in local races for free while represening KMUW? Apply to be on the KMUW Street Team and purchase a KMUW tech shirt or singlet to get free registration at station-sponsored races.

