This Book Made Me Think of You by Libby Page

“I usually don't smile while reading books with a sad premise, but I couldn't help loving this bittersweet tale. I always love a book about books!”

- Recommended by Liz W.

“This is a delightful book that centers the love of reading and books while weaving a thoughtful story of grief and love. I can't wait to compile a reading list based on the amazing recommendations throughout the whole story.”

- Recommended by Monica F.

