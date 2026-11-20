Beginning Middle End by Valeria Luiselli

“This unique storytelling structure focuses on the female line in one family: a mother, a daughter and a grandmother. Set primarily in Sicily, the novel's characters reflect what makes a beginning, middle and end and on the definition of "home"... all it's all juxtaposed with Pliny the Elder's Natural History, with a little Seneca and Virgil thrown in.”

- Recommended by Beth G.

Beth Golay's Marginalia interview with Valeria Luiselli:

Valeria Luiselli on her novel 'Beginning Middle End' | KMUW

