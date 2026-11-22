Heaven in a Wildflower by Cynthia Mines

“Mines has woven a personal story with uniquely Kansas climates, personalities and historical happenings. Her writing is easy to process. And the story is engaging.”

- Recommended by Monica F.

“I really enjoy historical fiction. This book is set in Kansas and is written by a Kansas author. It was also published in Kansas. It's a delightful coming-of-age novel with some fascinating Kansas facts interwoven into the story.”

- Recommended by Angie P.

“I prefer non-fiction but as historic fiction this novel grabbed my attention and had me rooting for the main character, Kristin Thorsen from start to finish.”

- Recommended by Madeline M.

