From the Earth to the Moon Annotated for Our Spacefaring Age by Jules Verne edited by Anastasia Klimchynskaya, Translated by Walter James Miller

“I don't think I have ever read a book where the footnotes were as or even more interesting than the book. This edition of Verne (with an accurate translation, not the truncated ones in public domain), with its notes and essays opens up new vistas in the Verne book, exploring space, technology, culture, even the settlement of Florida. It gives new life to an old Verne novel and a great read for anyone who loves going down rabbit holes.”

- Recommended by Chris H.

