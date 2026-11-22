Good People by Patmeena Sabit

“This debut novel blew me away. It's a series of interview transcripts from community members following a tragic incident that befalls the Sharaf family. It'll make you think deeply about love, racism, economic privilege and so much more.”

- Recommended by Haley L.

“Fans of Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods will love Sabit’s debut novel, which is another literary mystery-thriller that keeps you wondering and guessing until its final pages. With ultra-short chapters and well-timed cliffhangers, Sabit paints a portrait of an immigrant family dealing with the pressures of preserving their culture while also trying to fit in.”

- Recommended by Suzanne P.

