From 2012 to 2021, there were 1,023 drug-related deaths in Sedgwick County, almost double the number in Johnson County during the same period. KMUW’s latest project focuses on providing information to learn more about substance use, recovery and resources in the community.
If you or someone you know is currently experiencing an overdose or substance use crisis, call 9-1-1.
KMUW is committed to continuing to cover the issues surrounding substance use in our community. If you have information or other community resources to share, contact news@kmuw.org. If you have a story to share, please fill out this form.
A recent study funded by the National Institutes of Health shows that younger people aren’t as interested in drinking as older generations.
In 2022, Sedgwick County recorded more than 300 overdose deaths, with most of those being fentanyl-related.
Wichita and Sedgwick County are the first city and county in Kansas to pool their funds from the opioid settlements.
Nonprofits and local governments are bracing for a strain on the shelter system as the city prepares to lose 10% of its beds for people experiencing homelessness.
The coffee shop is run by Seventh Direction, an outpatient addiction treatment center.
Increased enforcement efforts coupled with harsher penalties for distributing fentanyl is common in just about every state as legislators react to the growing number of overdose deaths.
As harms from drug use and overdose deaths soar, community groups are taking action. But the lack of public health policy, especially in Kansas, can sometimes stand in the way.
Earlier this year, Safe Streets received funding from the city of Wichita to distribute naloxone kits to help prevent even more opioid-related deaths.
The center handles autopsies and drug identification cases, each of which have increased in recent years due to fentanyl.
The kits will be distributed in areas considered to be “overdose hotspots,” which the city has identified as being along the Broadway corridor and West Kellogg.
