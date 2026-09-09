Walnut Valley Festival: The Early Years
A look back at Walnut Valley Festivals from years past, including music and interviews.
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On Saturday, August 29, KMUW aired “Walnut Valley Festival: The Early Years.”
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Are you needing that extra push to check out your first Walnut Valley Festival? KMUW's Jonathan Huber and Bing Futch talk about what makes the festival so special.
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It's how people should relate to each other throughout the year, the longtime festival performer tells KMUW's Jonathan Huber.
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Folk musician and radio host Nick Forster discusses performing at the festival in the 1970s and the unparalleled feel of the Pecan Grove with KMUW's Jonathan Huber.
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It's how people should relate to each other throughout the year, the longtime festival performer tells KMUW's Jonathan Huber.
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Are you needing that extra push to check out your first Walnut Valley Festival? KMUW's Jonathan Huber and Bing Futch talk about what makes the festival so special.
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Two hours of music and interviews, featuring 2026 Walnut Valley Festival Ambassador Bing Futch, John McCutcheon, and Nick Forster (of Hot Rize and host of eTown). Sets include Bryan Bowers from 1978, Wry Straw from 1980, and Hot Rize also from 1980.