The Feather Wars: And the Great Crusade to Save America’s Birds by James H. McCommons

“This book chronicles all the ways we tried to annihilate birds and other animals through exploitation. Each chapter is devoted to a different problem, then highlights all the brave people who created refuges and helped craft laws for protection. Any backyard birdwatcher, outdoor enthusiast, wildlife and duck hunter would appreciate the great lengths achieved by these individuals. I also loved how readable and entertaining it was for non-fiction.”

- Recommended by Elizabeth P.

