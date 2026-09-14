Global Village
Weeknights, 7-8 pm
Join us weeknights at 7:00 p.m. for a musical adventure in the Global Village. Host Chris Heim presents a wide range of world music, from classic recordings to the latest new releases, from right around the corner to halfway around the globe. Each month we also focus on a particular artist, style or theme, going deeper into the music and offering some rare and seldom heard selections.
The first Friday of every month, Global Village brings the best in new releases from around the world. And our monthly concert series, a two-time winner in the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Awards in the Special Program category, features live performances from the Savannah Music Festival the last Monday of the month.
Latest Episodes
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Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month – Cachao, Heritage Month Special, Mexico, Psychedelic Cumbia & ChileGlobal Village | September 14 - 18
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Global Village | September 7-11
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Global Village Top 40 – August 2026
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Global Village | August 31 - September 4
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Global Village | August 24-28
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Global Village Top 40 – July 2026
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Global Village | August 17 - 21
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Global Village | August 10-14, 2026
Best Music of 2022
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Chris Heim, host of Global Village, shares her picks for the best global music releases of 2022.