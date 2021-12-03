Weeknights at 7pm

Join us weeknights at 7:00 p.m. for a musical adventure in the Global Village. Host Chris Heim presents a wide range of world music, from classic recordings to the latest new releases, from right around the corner to halfway around the world. Each month we focus on a particular artist, style or theme, going deeper into the music and offering some rare and seldom heard selections.

The first Friday of every month brings Global Village’s best new releases feature. Our monthly concert series — featuring live performances recorded at the GroundUP Music Festival in Miami Beach and the Savannah Music Festival of Savannah, Georgia — airs every last Monday of the month, with the two festivals alternating the spotlight monthly.

Each night is a different musical journey. Listen to recent Global Village shows:

Archive is updated between midnight and 3:00 a.m. after the show airs. Click "next segment" to skip ahead in the show.

