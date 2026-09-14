Weeknights, 7-8 pm

Join us weeknights at 7:00 p.m. for a musical adventure in the Global Village. Host Chris Heim presents a wide range of world music, from classic recordings to the latest new releases, from right around the corner to halfway around the globe. Each month we also focus on a particular artist, style or theme, going deeper into the music and offering some rare and seldom heard selections.

The first Friday of every month, Global Village brings the best in new releases from around the world. And our monthly concert series, a two-time winner in the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Awards in the Special Program category, features live performances from the Savannah Music Festival the last Monday of the month.