Part fun, part fundraiser. Part fun, part fundraiser, You’re Spelling It Wrong offers an entertaining opportunity for proficient spellers to show off their skills.

Led by bee-master Fletcher Powell, host of KMUW’s You’re Saying It Wrong podcast.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8, 7 p.m.

Wichita Brewing Co. Event Venue 6160 E. Central

Tickets coming soon.