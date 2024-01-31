Thursdays

Into Music is a podcast that explores the critical role that teachers, mentors, and tastemakers have in a musician’s musical development. Episodes feature discussion of the performers work and creative process as well as lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Host Jedd Beaudoin has been on the KMUW airwaves since 2009 with his two-hour music show, Strange Currency in addition to serving as one of the station’s arts and culture reporters. He holds bylines with publications such as American Songwriter, No Depression, Keyboard, and PopMatters.