Strange Currency
Weekdays 8-10pm, Saturdays 7-9pm
Strange Currency airs six nights a week on KMUW, bringing you new releases, old favorites and forgotten classics. We spotlight local and regional acts, including guests on Currency Exchange, our live in-the-studio program recorded at the KMUW studios.
Jedd Beaudoin invites you to listen 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 to 9:00 on Saturday as he opens up his personal music vault and lets you in.
Have a question? Send Jedd an email at beaudoin@kmuw.org. And, if you’re so inclined, join @strangecurrencyict on Facebook.
Listen to recent Strange Currency shows:
Archive is updated between midnight and 3:00 a.m. after the show airs. Click "next segment" to skip ahead in the show.
Best of 2021
-
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best music of 2021.
-
Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best archival releases and reissues of 2021.
Latest Episodes
-
Strange Currency | December 27, 2021-January 1, 2022
-
Chris Carroll is owner and founder of Vintage Vibe, a company that manufactures electric pianos as well as offering instrument repairs and restoration. Carroll recently spoke with KMUW about the company’s origins and its future.
-
Strange Currency | December 20-25, 2021
-
Strange Currency | December 13-18, 2021
-
Strange Currency | December 6-11, 2021
-
Strange Currency | November 29-December 4, 2021
-
Strange Currency | November 22-27, 2021
-
Strange Currency | November 15-20, 2021
-
Strange Currency | November 8-13, 2021
-
Strange Currency | November 1-6, 2021