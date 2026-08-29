Weekdays 8-10 pm, Saturdays 7-9 pm

Strange Currency airs six nights a week on KMUW, bringing you new releases, old favorites and forgotten classics. We also spotlight local and regional acts.

Jedd Beaudoin invites you to listen 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 to 9:00 on Saturday as he opens up his personal music vault and lets you in.

Have a question? Send Jedd an email at beaudoin@kmuw.org. And, if you’re so inclined, join @strangecurrencyict on Facebook.