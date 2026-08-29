Strange Currency
Weekdays 8-10 pm, Saturdays 7-9 pm
Strange Currency airs six nights a week on KMUW, bringing you new releases, old favorites and forgotten classics. We also spotlight local and regional acts.
Jedd Beaudoin invites you to listen 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:00 to 9:00 on Saturday as he opens up his personal music vault and lets you in.
Have a question? Send Jedd an email at beaudoin@kmuw.org. And, if you’re so inclined, join @strangecurrencyict on Facebook.
Latest Episodes
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New music from The Van Pelt, THAO, The War on Drugs, Wesley Stace, and more.
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"Two Kinds of Camouflage" is the first single from the upcoming LP Cartoons, featuring Jim Baker, John Tate, and Jeff Parker.
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New music from The Van Pelt, The Cramps, Wesley Stace, Imperial Teen, and more.
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Jon Regen preps first live album for October release, issues new single.
Artist Interviews
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WSO Connect is a performance series presented by the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, inviting music lovers to connect with musical works in intimate settings. The latest program features the group Neon Strings performing Philip Glass’s String Quartet No. 3, “Mishima,” alongside music from artists such as The Cure, Talking Heads, and Tears For Fears.
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The critically acclaimed Minneapolis musical duo The Cactus Blossoms have two performances in Kansas this weekend.
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Wichita band The Velvet Fever releases its newest recording, "Freewriter," this weekend. The band's Jason and Katie Hendry say the collection's title track was partially inspired by a photo taken by bassist Brian Bontrager, and with it, they wanted to create musical settings that closely reflected the lyrics.
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The band Men At Work are best known for songs such as "Who Can It Be Now?" and "Down Under." In both the songs and the music videos that accompanied them in the early 1980s, the group's wry humor was on display.
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Despite having maintained a steady lineup in his band over the decades, James McMurtry says that being a band leader didn't come naturally to him.
Best Music of 2022
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Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best music of 2022.
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Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best archival releases and reissues of 2022.
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Jedd Beaudoin, host of Strange Currency, shares his picks for the best local and regional music of 2022.