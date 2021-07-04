The Arts and Culture News Fund is made possible by our founding sponsors: The Spice Merchant and McClelland Inc.
Fletcher Powell reviews an extraordinary new documentary
With members in locations as far-flung as Nashville, Toronto and Austin, Texas, it seemed unlikely Styx would be able to complete work on new songs during the COVID-19 pandemic.But then the group took advantage of technology and made an album that would have never come about in different circumstances.
KMUW's Fletcher Powell looks at a new movie adaptation from two big names in the musical theater world.
Former Queensrÿche lead vocalist Geoff Tate is currently on tour performing two of the band’s most beloved albums in their entirety.Tate performs at Wave on Saturday, Nov. 20, and at Knuckleheads in Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 19.
KMUW commentator Sam McConnell says a new video game sequel lets him indulge his fantasies just a little bit.
Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Carmen Bradford has worked with many greats, including Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Wynton Marsalis.She will be in concert with the Lisa Hittle Big Jazz Band at Newman University in Wichita on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Musician Johnathon Ford formed the band Unwed Sailor in the late 1990s.In recent years the band has issued a string of acclaimed albums and is now getting ready to re-release its debut album, The Faithful Anchor.
Wichita's first film festival devoted entirely to Indigenous filmmakers runs today through Sunday at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum. It's called the alterNative Film Festival, and it's the creation of Wichita filmmaker Rodrick Pocowatchit, who's showcasing Indigenous movies from across North America. KMUW's Fletcher Powell recently sat down with Pocowatchit to find out what he's got in store.
Parker Millsap performs at Wave Outdoor on Friday, Nov. 12.
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real perform at The Cotillion Ballroom tonight, Friday, Nov. 5.