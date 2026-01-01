All People

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Crossroads
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One Small Step
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You're Spelling It Wrong Spelling Bee
KMUW Community Calendar
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One Small Step
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You're Spelling It Wrong Spelling Bee
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Jenni Anima
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Strange Currency Host | Into Music Podcast Host
Larry Bennett
Corporate Sponsorship
Julie Brin
Executive Administrative Assistant to the General Manager
Meg Britton-Mehlisch
News Reporter
Daniel Caudill
Education Reporter
Shane Coelho
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Haley Crowson
Community Partnership Manager
Dan Dillon
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Carla Eckels
Director of Organizational Culture and Soulsations Host
Debra Fraser
General Manager
Beth Golay
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Chris Heim
Global Village Host | Night Train Host | Concert Calendar
Jonathan Huber
Operations Manager and Morning Edition Host
Ellie Keppy
Corporate Sponsorship Account Executive
Roger Nomer
News Reporter
Jon Paton
Donor Data Manager
Suzanne Perez
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Hugo Phan
News Reporter
Fletcher Powell
Program Director | All Things Considered Host | You’re Saying It Wrong Host and Producer | Movie Reviewer | Wichita’s Early Edition Host | The Range Executive Producer
Marlene Ryan
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Mark Statzer
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Lu Anne Stephens
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Kerrick van Asselt
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Kansas News Service
Kansas News Service
Stephen Koranda
Managing Editor, Kansas News Service
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Health and Environment Reporter, Kansas News Service
Dylan Lysen
Social Services and Criminal Justice Reporter, Kansas News Service
Suzanne Perez
News Director
Emily Younker
News Editor, Kansas News Service
Calen Moore
Western Kansas Reporter, Kansas News Service
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Health Equity Reporter, Kansas News Service
Zane Irwin
Political Reporter, Kansas News Service
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Bonnie Bing
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Katie Lanning
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Denise Neil
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Suzanne Perez
News Director
Kathy Petras & Ross Petras
Hosts, You're Saying It Wrong
Fletcher Powell
Program Director | All Things Considered Host | You’re Saying It Wrong Host and Producer | Movie Reviewer | Wichita’s Early Edition Host | The Range Executive Producer
Jay Price
Volunteer History commentator
Travis Russell
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Adam Scheffler
Volunteer Literature Commentator
Robert E. Weems Jr.
Volunteer History Commentator