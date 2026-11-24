Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden

“This is a book about the deepest kind of heartbreak; mourning someone who isn’t dead, and may never have truly existed the way you knew them. It’s the kind of book that’s like watching a car crash from God’s point of view - you see every aching second in high definition, and yet somehow it also highlights the best, most resilient parts of us.”

- Recommended by Emily M.

"This book stuck with me. Belle Burden's reflections on her marriage and life before and after is brave and gut wrenching."

- Recommended by Haley L.

