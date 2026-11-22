Finding Grace by Bonnie Tharp

“Setting Grace's journey in the Oklahoma Territory of 1893 offers a fascinating glimpse into a period when opportunities for women were limited by social expectations, yet the possibility of homesteading allowed determined individuals like Grace to pursue independence and a fresh beginning. Grace is portrayed as much more than a young woman simply seeking a new home. Her intelligence, practical judgment, and willingness to learn enable her to meet the challenges of frontier life with remarkable resourcefulness.”

- Recommended by B.D.

