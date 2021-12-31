Crossroads
Fridays at 10pm, Sundays at 7pm
Crossroads is KMUW’s contemporary blues and soul show. Hosted by Chris Heim, the program highlights blues, R&B and soul from the post-war era to the present, from classic recordings to new releases, and from mainstream sounds to a diverse and wide-ranging collection of artists and recordings with roots in the blues and branches in nearly every other musical genre.
Best of 2021
Chris Heim, host of Crossroads, shares her picks for the best blues releases of 2021.
Latest Episodes
1 – Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark) 2 – Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain) 3 – Colin James – Open Road (Stony Plain) 4 – Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast) 5 – Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
Dave Specter – Six String Soul (Delmark)Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – Groove and Good Times (Pepper Cake)Jason Ricci/Joe Krown – City Country City (Gulf Coast)Seth Lee Jones – Flathead (Horton)Brandon Isaak – Modern Primitive (Brandon Isaak)
