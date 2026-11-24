with concern for how words land in the body by April Pameticky

“This is not your average book of poetry. The collection begins with instructions which basically say “ignore the instructions.” Pameticky lives in the real world and gives us her “blessing” to keep our cell phones nearby (because she knows we will anyway) and use them, guilt-free, to explore rabbit holes. The author even provides QR codes to direct us to works of art she references (whether visual or audio) in these ekphrastic meditations.”

- Recommended by Julie B.

