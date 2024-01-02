© 2024 KMUW
The KMUW offices are closed Friday due to inclement weather.

Health & Science

Republicans will maintain a veto-proof supermajority in both chambers of the Kansas Legislature when they return to Topeka next week.
Julie Denesha
Kansas News Service
News
Abortion remains hotly contested in Kansas heading into the 2024 legislative session
Rose Conlon
A look at how abortion access changed in Kansas in 2023 and what could happen in 2024.
Eighty-one out of every 100 patients at the Trust Women clinic are from out-of-state, clinic officials say.
Rose Conlon
Kansas News Service
News
Thousands more people are now traveling to Kansas for abortions, research finds
Rose Conlon
Kansas News Service
News
More Kansans need help paying for abortions, but aid groups are getting fewer donations
Rose Conlon
