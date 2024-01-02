Health & Science
A look at how abortion access changed in Kansas in 2023 and what could happen in 2024.
As temperatures drop below freezing, shelter is increasingly necessary for people experiencing homelessness, officials say.
The largest public funding source for shelters comes from the federal government, but it hasn’t grown at the same rate as inflation or the number of people experiencing homelessness.
Despite community opposition, Wichita City Council votes unanimously to fund emergency winter shelterThe new shelter will be at a former learning center near 21st and Grove. Many community members were frustrated they weren’t informed about the shelter before it was announced.
The city announced a new site near 21st and Grove for an emergency winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness. But neighbors say they didn’t know about it and worry what it will mean for their community.
Wichita unveils location but no opening date for cold-weather emergency shelter, as winter draws nearIn past years, the emergency winter shelter has opened on Nov. 1. But officials are estimating this year’s shelter will open at the end of November or beginning of December.
Pediatricians want to avoid a 'tripledemic' of RSV, COVID and the flu that strained Kansas hospitals last year.
The temporary injunction also puts state-mandated counseling and a new abortion pill 'reversal' law on hold.
Nearly 55% of Republicans support expanding Medicaid, according to a new poll from Fort Hays State University.
After several options fell through, the city of Wichita says it has a building that could shelter 250 people. It’s still unclear who will pay to operate it.
HumanKind has said it will open its emergency winter shelter for the homeless in November in Wichita, Kansas. Funding is still uncertain.