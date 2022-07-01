© 2022 KMUW
president-linton-2.jpg
Courtesy photo
/
Kansas State University
K-State's new president talks about challenges and priorities for the university post-pandemic
Suzanne Perez
Richard Linton was named the school's 15th president earlier this year.
The child was sexually assualted in 2018 after spending time unsupervised.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Crime and Courts
Kansas foster care will pay $1.25 million after a child was sexually assaulted in a contractor's office
Blaise Mesa
Health
Employers in Kansas and elsewhere are wrestling with the health care industry — and losing
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
