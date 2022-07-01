Richard Linton was named the school's 15th president earlier this year.
Four people were killed and dozens injured when an Amtrak train struck a dump truck and derailed Monday in rural Missouri. Ambulances and helicopters took 150 passengers to area hospitals, while some were brought to a local high school for first aid.
The Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark case that established constitutional protections for abortion in the United States.
The state's voters will decide Aug. 2 whether the Kansas Constitution will continue to preserve the right to get an abortion.
With the federal ruling, Kansas voters will now decided whether to remove the last barrier protecting abortion rights from the state’s constitution.
A group in charge of evaluating Kansas graduation requirements says classroom time is a poor yardstick for measuring learning. It's arguing for ways to let local school districts sub in real-world experiences and other metrics more calibrated to the 21st century.
Prairie wildlife needs a patchy landscape, in which different areas bear the marks of varying degrees of grazing. Scientists have a plan to achieve that.
In a full ruling released Tuesday, the court explained why it upheld the Kansas congressional redistricting map despite claims it was racially and politically gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.
The Department for Children and Families is reviewing adoption subsidies in search of a design that’s better at encouraging adoption.
Neither state tells health care providers how long they must wait before suing patients. Researchers say consumers need clarity on that and other points.
Kansas first responders are learning about trauma-informed policing, and the effect of head and neck injuries on survivors.
