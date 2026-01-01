2026 Year-End Pledge Drive

Click here to donate.

We're really excited about our thank you gift this drive: A sweatshirt featuring our answer to 'Why KMUW?': "For your right to be curious. Plus the Coffee Club is back!

Here are all of the thank you gifts for various giving levels:



$240 or $20/month - KMUW Curiosity Sweatshirt

$480 or $40/month - 2027 KMUW Coffee Club

$600 or $50/month - 2027 KMUW Coffee Club + Curiosity Sweatshirt

Whether you listen when our guests are on air, or if you want to click the donate button above, please consider a pledge to KMUW today to keep public radio strong in Kansas.