2026 Year-End Pledge Drive
For your right to be curious. The why, how, who of the 2026 Year-End Pledge Drive.
We're really excited about our thank you gift this drive: A sweatshirt featuring our answer to 'Why KMUW?': "For your right to be curious. Plus the Coffee Club is back!
Here are all of the thank you gifts for various giving levels:
- $240 or $20/month - KMUW Curiosity Sweatshirt
- $480 or $40/month - 2027 KMUW Coffee Club
- $600 or $50/month - 2027 KMUW Coffee Club + Curiosity Sweatshirt
Whether you listen when our guests are on air, or if you want to click the donate button above, please consider a pledge to KMUW today to keep public radio strong in Kansas.