Flyover Food

Alternate Fridays

A Survey of the People and Places Working in the Business of Food in the Air Capital

Wichita, Kansas, famously known as the "Air Capital of the World," is a hub of aviation, innovation, and, perhaps less known, a thriving food scene. Beneath the hum of aircraft engines and the hustle of aerospace manufacturing, there’s a burgeoning community of chefs, farmers, food entrepreneurs, and culinary innovators. These are the individuals and businesses working to shape the flavor of the Air Capital—creating a rich tapestry of food culture that reflects both the city’s history and its modern evolution.

In this survey of the people and places working in and around the food business in Wichita, we explore how local chefs are reimagining traditional flavors, how farmers are championing sustainability, and how restaurants, markets, and local businesses are fostering a stronger sense of community through food.