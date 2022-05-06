© 2022 KMUW
Mental Health Matters
alternate Fridays
Hosted by Eric Litwiller

This series by Eric Litwiller of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas looks at mental health in the Wichita area. It is in conjunction with the Wichita Journalism Collaborative.

Latest Episodes
    What does 'access' to mental health care really mean?
    As we continue our series looking at mental health issues in the Wichita area, Eric Litwiller of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas says we need to work to make sure *everyone* can get help when they need it.
    Research your family mental health history
    As we continue our series looking at mental health issues in the Wichita area, Eric Litwiller of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas says it's important to know your family health history, both physical and mental.