Into Music: Dave Hause

Dave Hause’s new album, …And The Mermaid is out September 26 via Blood Harmony Records. The record finds the former Loved Ones leader turning up his guitar and leaning into his love of volume and the muscle of a great band on a collection of songs that demonstrates his prowess for razor sharp lyrical observations about life, love, and the American way delivered with Olympian passion atop musical settings that shake the listener’s soul like a full force earthquake. Joined by his brother Tim Hause on guitar and vocals, bassist Luke Preston, keyboardist Mark Masefield, and drummer Kevin Conroy as The Mermaid, Hause sounds present, determined, and focused. He recently discussed his early decision to dedicate his life to music, how his audience has grown and matured with him over time and his connection to the first band he ever saw live, The Hooters.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen