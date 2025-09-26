© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Dylan Von Wagner

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Rina Khadivi

Dylan Von Wagner is the frontman of the New York City-based group Imaginary People who released their third album, Alibi, on September 12. Written during a period that Von Wagner describes as a “cultural civil war,” the record traverses the distance between the universal and the singular. Von Wagner recently spoke about the making of Alibi, his views on the music business both past and future and what it’s like for him as he waits for a new album to be released. We started our conversation, more or less, discussing the current state of music festivals.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
