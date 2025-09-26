Into Music: Dylan Von Wagner

Dylan Von Wagner is the frontman of the New York City-based group Imaginary People who released their third album, Alibi, on September 12. Written during a period that Von Wagner describes as a “cultural civil war,” the record traverses the distance between the universal and the singular. Von Wagner recently spoke about the making of Alibi, his views on the music business both past and future and what it’s like for him as he waits for a new album to be released. We started our conversation, more or less, discussing the current state of music festivals.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen