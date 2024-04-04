© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KMUW Member of the Week

KMUW Member of the Week

KMUW launched as Wichita's public radio station on April 25, 1949. To celebrate the thousands of supporters we've had over the past 75 years, we're showcasing a member each week.
  • John Schmidt
    John Schmidt is a sustaining member who has been listening to KMUW since 1987.