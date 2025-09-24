© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Claire Morales

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Ellie Alonzo

Claire Morales is a singer-songwriter and visual artist based in Denton, Texas who released her latest album, Lost In The Desert, in August 2025. Throughout, Morales and her collaborators create an intense collection of songs that shift in mood from psychedelic sounds to raucous, stomping rock tunes, culminating in the impressive one-two punch of album closers “Neon Labyrinth” and “The Way Back.” Morales discussed the creation of the album, her devotion to both music and visual mediums, and how some of the most unusual places she’s visited a touring musician have given her the warmest welcomes.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
