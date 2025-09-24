Into Music: Claire Morales

Claire Morales is a singer-songwriter and visual artist based in Denton, Texas who released her latest album, Lost In The Desert, in August 2025. Throughout, Morales and her collaborators create an intense collection of songs that shift in mood from psychedelic sounds to raucous, stomping rock tunes, culminating in the impressive one-two punch of album closers “Neon Labyrinth” and “The Way Back.” Morales discussed the creation of the album, her devotion to both music and visual mediums, and how some of the most unusual places she’s visited a touring musician have given her the warmest welcomes.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme Music: Torin Andersen