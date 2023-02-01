Be a KMUW Hero

KMUW provides trusted information and unique entertainment for people and businesses across South-Central Kansas. Keeping this service strong and independent is only made possible with heroic community support.

KMUW relies on sponsors like you to use your power for good. Sponsorship not only fuels your marketing efforts, it strengthens our ability to connect our communities.

Our goal is to book $90,000 by November 17th.

Hero Sponsorship benefits:



Increased frequency: For sponsorships of $2,500+, KMUW will boost your schedule with 1 BONUS spot for every 2 spots purchased.*

For sponsorships of $2,500+, KMUW will boost your schedule with 1 BONUS spot for every 2 spots purchased.* Recognition of your goodwill: KMUW will highlight your support with shared on-air "Thank You" messages.

To participate, your schedule must be booked by November 17th, and can air anytime from October 6, 2023 to September 2, 2024.

* Paid spots air at Rate Card rates. Bonus spots air ROS on KMUW, concurrently with paid weeks, and are preemptable by paid messaging.

For more information contact:

Shane Coelho | (316) 978-7178 | coelho@kmuw.org

| (316) 978-7178 | coelho@kmuw.org Ellie Keppy | (316) 978-4522 | keppy@kmuw.org

| (316) 978-4522 | keppy@kmuw.org Kerrick van Asselt | (316) 978-7174 | vanasselt@kmuw.org

Offer expired November 17th or as soon as the revenue target is reached.