Travis Russell is the owner and chef of the Public at the Brickyard in Wichita, Kansas. The restaurant prides itself on serving local ingredients and micro-brews to customers in historic Old Town. Russell designed the space, fabricated tables and lighting, and created the restaurant’s food and cocktail menu before it opened in 2012.

Public has won numerous awards and has been featured on national television shows and publications. In 2014, Public was featured on Travel Channel’s BBQ Crawl and Alton Brown later visited the restaurant to blog about the restaurant’s locally sourced menu. The restaurant was featured in Alice Water’s restaurant guidebook “Truth, Love & Clean Cutlery.” Public was also named a top 50 restaurant by MSN.Com and has been featured in numerous publications such as The Chicago Tribune and Beer Advocate.

Chef Russell made the transition from artist to chef in 2012. He received his Bachelors of Fine Art in printmaking from The University of Kansas in 2003 and earned a Masters of Fine Art from Washington University in St. Louis in 2007. Russell spent nine years in St. Louis and acted as an adjunct professor at Washington University, St. Charles Community College and Florissant Valley Community College. While in St. Louis, Russell also founded the mobile screen-printing company “The Curtain Factory.” In five short years, the company landed clients such as Staples, Captain Morgan, 901 Tequila, Boulevard Brewing and the St. Louis Rams.

A recipient of the 2012 Creative Stimulus Grant from The Regional Arts Commission in St. Louis, Russell has exhibited at The Contemporary Art Museum, St. Louis; Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, St. Louis; Good Citizen Gallery, St. Louis; Lexington Art League, Lexington; Philip Slein Gallery, St. Louis; DIY gallery, Los Angeles; Louisiana State University School of Art, Baton Rouge; Duane Reed Gallery, St. Louis; and Lump Gallery, Raleigh.

Russell was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1980. He attended North High School and grew up in West Wichita. He currently lives in College Hill with his wife Brooke, their son Theo and their three dogs Obi, Rosie and Daisy.