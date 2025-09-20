Jane Hamilton on her new novel, 'The Phoebe Variations'

Jane Hamilton is the author of eight novels, two of which have been selected for Oprah’s Book Club.

Her newest book, The Phoebe Variations, is a coming of age story set in the 1970s. After reluctantly meeting her birth family, 18-year-old Phoebe runs away from her adoptive mother’s home and temporarily lands at her friend’s home, a household with 14 children, a decision that alters the rest of her life.

I recently spoke with Jane Hamilton about The Phoebe Variations.

-

The Phoebe Variations was published by Zibby.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens, Fletcher Powell & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

