© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Jane Hamilton on her new novel, 'The Phoebe Variations'

By Beth Golay
Published September 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jane Hamilton is the author of "The Phoebe Variations."
Leslie Brown
Jane Hamilton is the author of "The Phoebe Variations."

Jane Hamilton is the author of eight novels, two of which have been selected for Oprah’s Book Club.

Her newest book, The Phoebe Variations, is a coming of age story set in the 1970s. After reluctantly meeting her birth family, 18-year-old Phoebe runs away from her adoptive mother’s home and temporarily lands at her friend’s home, a household with 14 children, a decision that alters the rest of her life.

I recently spoke with Jane Hamilton about The Phoebe Variations.

-

The Phoebe Variations was published by Zibby.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens, Fletcher Powell & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson - producer
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay